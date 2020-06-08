Bedford Heights man facing federal charges for threatening Facebook posts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents arrested a 27-year-old Bedford Heights man for making threatening posts on Facebook.
According to the federal complaint, Mustafah Omar Hawkins, known as Majic Jordan on Facebook, wrote threatening posts on May 31, June 1 and June 2.
Agents said on May 31 he wrote, “We finna start smoking y’all n****s when we see y’all killing n****s and y’all supposed to be the police. Mark my words the change is here.”
On June 1 he is accused of writing, “….Y’all wanna get shot I see”.
And, on June 2, he allegedly referenced assembling a flash mob and flinging “Tov’s” which he explains is slang for Molotov Cocktails.
Agents said Hawkins wanted to injure police officers and citizens in Little Italy.
Hawkins was arrested on June 5.
Hawkins is charged with interstate threatening communications.
