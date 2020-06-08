Charges dropped after confrontational arrests caught on camera in Put-In-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - All charges were dismissed against the six men arrested during a weekend confrontation in Put-in-Bay, which was caught on camera.
It started Sunday evening after police got a call saying men on a golf cart had drugs and guns, but none were found.
*Warning: this video contains language and content that may not be suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.*
About a dozen protesters gathered near the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department around 12:30 p.m. Monday, upset about the arrests.
Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick met with the group outside and announced all charges against the six men were dropped.
The man had been facing charges of resisting arrest, assault, inciting to violence and aggravated riot.
