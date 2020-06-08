Cleveland Museum of Natural History reopens on July 1 with new ‘flow’ and guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will reopen on July 1, following a weeks-long closure that began on March 16, and the organizations, like many public institutions, plans to adhere to CDC guidelines to help mitigate the risks of Covid-19 transmission.
“I am so proud of our team,” Sonia Winner, the Museum’s President & CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Each and every member of our staff rose to the occasion to ensure we could continue our important mission through these unprecedented times.”
A new single-direction flow through the Museum, which also includes the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden, will help reduce crowding.
The flow takes visitors on a journey to see all their favorite Museum icons, including Balto, Dunk, and Lucy, though hands-on exhibits have been modified to eliminate contact points. The Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium and the lower level of the Museum, including Smead Discovery Center, will remain closed to the public for the time being.
The Museum has adjusted its hours of operation to allow ample time to sanitize the facilities outside of public hours. It has also implemented online-only ticketing, and will manage guest capacity through timed-visit reservation slots to further minimize contact among individuals. All guests will be asked to submit to temperature checks via thermal scanners.
Visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing guidelines, including maintaining a 6-foot distance from others. The Museum encourages visitors to bring their own masks, but will have masks available if needed.
“Evidence shows that all of these precautions combined can help to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Winner said. “But they require the participation of our entire community to achieve. We encourage our visitors to trust in science and do their part to make a difference as we start to establish the ‘new normal.’”
The Museum is also implementing several back-of-house precautions. Employees will be required to wear personal protective equipment, including masks, at all times when on Museum property, and will have temperatures checked prior to entry each day. Employees will also be asked to eliminate in-person meetings whenever possible, and to maintain a 6-foot distance during essential encounters. Frontline staff will have additional measures of protection, including new plexiglass installations at the welcome desk.
