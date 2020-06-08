Cleveland Police needs public’s help identifying rioters and arsonists during George Floyd protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police needs the public’s help to identify several people accused of committing arson, vandalism and theft during the downtown Cleveland protests on May 30.
Information and crime tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.
There are rewards for all tips leading to an arrest.
Citizens can upload information, photos, and video here in order to share evidence that may assist law enforcement.
Police continue to investigate complaints against officers and will also accept information regarding those complaints via the aforementioned link.
