Cleveland Public Library reopens to the public; offers curbside service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Book worms, rejoice! The Cleveland Public Library reopened on Monday.
“We’d like to thank our patrons for their patience during this unprecedented time. We miss you and can’t wait to see you back at Cleveland Public Library,” said Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library.
The Library has been opening in phases, but on Monday, the Library will finally allow curbside and walk-up services.
The Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Friday it will be open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Walk-up services will begin at the main Library, the Louis Stokes Wing, and five other neighborhood branches including:
All other library branches will remain closed, but reference services available by phone.
The Library has set up a step-by-step guide to the curbside service:
STEP 1: Reserve items online at cpl.org or by phone with your Library card handy. Don’t know exactly what you want? Call us, and we can help.
STEP 2: Call ahead to schedule a time to pick up materials.
STEP 3: How do you plan to pick up your materials: Curbside or Walk-Up Service?
FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP:
- Park your car in a designated spot
- Call the Library location to notify staff of your arrival.
- Open your trunk or cargo area so materials can be placed inside.
- Return to your car and be prepared to show your library card or state ID
FOR WALK-UP SERVICE:
- Call the Library upon arrival.
- Be prepared to show your Library card or photo ID.
- Your materials will be placed on a pick-up table.
STEP 4: All items will be placed in plastic Library bags for your safety.
STEP 5: Don’t forget to return all items to the book drop.
