Commuter Cast: Temperatures climb into the 80s and a late-night closure could cause a delay for some

Commuter Cast: Temperatures climb into the 80s and a late-night closure could cause a delay for some
GF Default - Commuter Cast 8/26/2019
By Alan Rodges | June 8, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT - Updated June 8 at 7:09 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan and Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak are taking a look at the roads for your commute.

A late-night ramp closure on I-77 at 9 p.m. could delay some, so drivers should give themselves extra time.

Monday morning will also bring some warmer temperatures and sunshine into the area, which means drivers should be on the lookout for sun glare.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Another sunny and pleasant day

Here’s a look at the roads and today’s forecast in today’s commuter cast:

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.