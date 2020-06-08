Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident which killed a 58-year-old man at East 57th Street and Chester Avenue Sunday evening.
David Brian Scruggs, of Cleveland, was standing on the median around 5 p.m. when he was struck.
Neighbors said multiple vehicles were drag racing before the fatal crash.
Witnesses said the driver of a black BMW was among the vehicles drag racing.
The BMW crashed into a red vehicle which was traveling from another direction and the red vehicle slammed into Scruggs.
EMS transported Scruggs to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.
Cleveland police said the driver took off before they arrived, but he was later located in Lakewood and arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash.
The driver’s name has not been released.
“This was bound to happen right here and it ended in a man’s death. They race up and down the avenue all the time here,” a witness said.
