Driver carjacked at gunpoint inside self-service Akron car wash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was carjacked by two armed men while at a self-service car wash, said police.
The Akron man told officers he was at the Wash Works Car Wash in the 1500 block of Frederick Blvd. around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when the two armed men entered his bay.
One of the suspects drove off in the victim’s maroon 2005 Dodge Magnum.
Police said the car has not yet been found.
The victim was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490.
