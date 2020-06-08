Former Solon High School band director accused of inappropriate contact with students

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Solon High School band director has been accused of inappropriate contact with multiple students, and 19 News has learned this is not the first time the teacher has faced accusations.
The Solon School District sent out an email to the school community saying they recently became aware of new allegations against this teacher.
The letter goes on to say that allegations were raised more than two years ago against the same teacher. The district said they investigated and reported them to the proper state and local authorities. During the investigation, the teacher was removed from the classroom.
19 News is not releasing the teacher’s name because he has not been charged, but the Solon Police Department did confirm they are investigating a former Solon High School employee.
