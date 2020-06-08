Greater Cleveland Food Bank to provide meals for children at nearly 60 sites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Greater Cleveland Foodbank will continue to help the community through the summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is providing grab & go meals for children at nearly 60 sites this summer.
There are approximately 81,000 food-insecure children in the United States.
Children in multiple counties rely on school for breakfast and lunch during the school year, and that number is expected to increase this summer, because of the pandemic.
Most summer meal programs kicked off June 1 and will run through August 7.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.