2,404 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 38,837 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 2,404 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 38,837 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not giving a coronavirus update on Monday.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 6,586 total.
An additional 2,760 cases and 227 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 6,550 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 1,668 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
