How to stay safe this week in Northeast Ohio when temps soar past 90 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re set to break records on Tuesday for heat as temperatures climb into the 90′s.
“Don’t leave any children or pets in a car or alone in closed spaces and stay hydrated drinking plenty of water," said Red Cross spokesman Jim McIntyre.
The Red Cross is stressing the importance of taking care of ourselves and others during the hot and humid days.
The most vulnerable people sometimes can be the elderly which is why its important to check up on them.
“If you have elderly neighbors that don’t have air conditioning but you do invite the into your room keep your social distance make sure you are covering your face,” McIntyre added.
Wearing loose clothing and eating smaller meals will help you feel fresh under the sun.
With many cooling shelters not being open because of COVID-19 its important to to think of other options to stay cool.
The best thing some people suggested was to just not go outside if you don’t have to.
“Well you get overheated and your body does crazy things so you want to keep cool and stay indoors at least have some sort of shade," said one beach goer.
Kent Lamb is visiting Cleveland from an even hotter Arizona.
“Yeah call me the heat man, go on short walks but don’t push yourself know your limitations," he said.
During these trying times necessary to be ready for a heat wave.
“There are several things you can do the first thing is to be aware so listen to the radio to prepare for any weather that’s coming your war," said McIntyre.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.