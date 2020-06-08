Iconic Old Fashion Hot Dog sign comes down after Cleveland business closes during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Old Fashion Hot Dog street sign is being removed on Monday, signaling the end of an era for an iconic Cleveland eatery.
The owner of Old Fashion Hot Dog, which has been in business for 92 years, closed the eatery in March at the start of the coronavirus crisis in Ohio.
The landlords told owner Tom Sorma that there are different plans for the West 41st Street and Lorain Avenue building, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the business to close sooner than expected.
"A beacon of the neighborhood has come to an end,” acknowledges Sorma. “We’re proud to have been a part of this iconic eatery and happy that its legacy will live on the memories of our friends, family and customers.”
Hot Dog Inn opened in 1928, but it was later renamed Old Fashion Hot Dog when Sorma took over in 1987.
The process of removing the sign will begin at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday. It will then be moved and reinstalled at the nearby consignment and collectibles story, All Things for You.
“Even though Old Fashion Hot Dog was only 360-square-feet, it occupies sizable space in the hearts of generations of Northeast Ohioans,” says Tim Yanko, owner of All Things for You. “We wanted to preserve a piece of this community’s history. Fans will be able to stop in, see the sign and share their frankfurter-and-cheese-fries-fueled stories with us.”
