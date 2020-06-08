Longtime fugitive suspected of raping a child caught by federal agents in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sexual assault suspect was taken into custody after spending nearly a year eluding police.
The U.S. Marshals Service says Arthur Wilson was arrested on Bock Court in Warren on Monday.
Wilson has been wanted for numerous counts of rape and kidnapping, including one sexual assault involving a child, the federal agency said.
Two guns were recovered during the arrest.
Additional charges against Wilson are being considered by the Warren Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.