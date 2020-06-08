Missing Mansfield woman with dementia could be driving Mercedes around Richland County

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Elizabeth Sazdanoff, 87, of Mansfield—who suffers from dementia, drove away from her Gerald Avenue residence around 10 a.m. in a silver 2006 Mercedes Benz C280 (license plate number FHZ8065), and now officers are trying to find the missing woman.
Sazdanoff was possibly last seen around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Maumee Avenue.
She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 112 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Sazdanoff is urged to call 911, or Mansfield Police at 419-522-1234.
