Multiple confrontational arrests caught on camera in Put-In-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, arrest multiple men in a confrontation that was caught on camera.
Video of police arresting suspects can be seen below.
*Warning: this video contains language and content that may not be suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.*
The Sandusky Register reports, officers arrested at least six people, who are being charged with assault and rioting.
The arrestees include 22-year-old Ryan Hollingshed, 26-year-old Spencer Robinson, 25-year-old Shalon Shelton, 26-year-old Dameyion Smith, 26-year-old Aaron Tucker, 25-year-old Trae Caffey.
They have all been charged with resisting arrest, assault inciting to violence, and aggravated rioting.
It started after police got a call saying men on a golf cart had drugs and guns, but none were found.
The Ottawa County Sheriff says about 36 deputies from various departments arrived Saturday to handle the disturbances.
