CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is centered northeast of our area. This will give us a general east to north wind. It will be sunny today and milder than yesterday. Inland temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Cooler near Lake Erie with the lake breeze. In other words...a perfect day ahead. Warmer air builds in tonight so it will not be as cool. Clear sky with some high clouds overnight. We drop into the low to middle 60s overnight.