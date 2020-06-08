Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine and record highs on Tuesday, severe storms by Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is centered northeast of our area today.
This will bring us dry and quiet weather for the remainder of the day.
Today will be the most pleasant day of the forecast until Friday.
Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 70s today.
Tomorrow, things turn downright hot.
Wednesday will also be very hot with highs in the low 90s.
We will challenge record high temperatures each day.
While Tuesday will be mostly sunny and beautiful (other than the heat), Wednesday will be quite stormy, especially in the afternoon.
The remnants of Cristobal will combine with a cold front to create strong to severe thunderstorms.
The peak timing will be from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
Some storms may produce damaging winds and tornadoes.
Have a way to get your warnings, should we see any issued.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.