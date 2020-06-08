ODOT urging drivers to move over and slow down for road workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five ODOT transportation crews were hit in the last week of May, most of the accidents happened in Northeast Ohio.
“Thankfully in all of those cases, there were no life threatening injuries... people were transported to the hospital to get checked out,” said Amanda McFarland, spokeswoman, ODOT.
McFarland tells us in 2019, there were more than 6,500 work zone crashes in Ohio.
She says ODOT wants to make sure that many accidents doesn’t happen this year.
ODOT is asking drivers to slow down.
“I understand it’s an inconvenience,” McFarland said. “For that, we apologize, but those people are out there for the safety of you, they want to make sure these roads are in good condition so that nothing happens to you while your driving.”
If you do crash into an ODOT crews, you could be facing some hefty fines.
“The fines range from $300 dollars and more than a $1000 for repeat offenders,” McFarland added.
McFarland also wants to remind people ODOT workers have families and they want to safely get back to them at the end of the day.
