Ohio continues to reopen as assisted living facilities allow visitors, entertainment venues open this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine continues to roll back COVID-19 restrictions as the state continues to reopen on Monday.
Some of those loosen restrictions will include assisted living facility visits and some entertainment venues.
The Governor said visitations to assisted, and intermediate living facilities can begin to take place again starting June 8, but only outdoors.
The facilities are asked to form several policies to ensure the safety of residents, employees, and workers.
- Designated hours should be scheduled for visitations
- Temperature checks should be performed on visitors
- Residents of the facilities should be educated on the risks from the coronavirus
Gov. DeWine did not indicate when inside visitations may be able to resume.
Some entertainment venues are also allowed to open on June 10.
Some of those venues include:
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country Clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor Family Entertainment Centers
- Indoor Sports Facilities
- Laser Tage Facilities
- Movie Theaters
- Museums
- Playgrounds
- Public Rec. Centers
- Roller Skating Rinks
- Social Clubs
- Trampoline Parks
- Zoos
Ohioans are still asked to keep a safe distance and maintain proper hygiene while enjoying themselves.
Governor DeWine said that the threat of the coronavirus is not finished yet, and it’s Ohioan's responsibility to be safe and limit the spread.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.