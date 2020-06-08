Olmsted Falls teenager pleads not guilty to rioting in Cleveland; out on home detention

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for the 17-year-old Olmsted Falls boy arrested for rioting in downtown Cleveland on May 30 has entered a not guilty plea in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.
Cleveland police charged the teen with inciting violence, vandalism and aggravated riot, all felony charges.
The teen was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshals Service on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.
Judge Michael Ryan released the teen to his parents on home detention and with a GPS monitor.
There is no next court date.
The Cleveland Division of Police continues to seek the public’s help to investigate criminal offenses that occurred during Saturday’s civil unrest in the City of Cleveland. Information and crime tips can be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME. Citizens can upload information, photos, and video here in order to share evidence that may assist law enforcement.
