Police looking for man accused of exposing his genitals to female at Willoughby Hills apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspected flasher accused of exposing himself to a female in Willoughby Hills.
Investigators say the incident was reported on June 4 at 10:30 a.m. at a Willoughby Hills apartment complex.
According to Willoughby Hills police, the man initially asked the female victim if he could borrow her phone. She handed the phone to him and turned around for a moment.
When she turned around again, police say the man had his penis exposed over the top of his pants.
The female got her phone back before he left the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity should call police at 440-942-9111.
