Representatives approve bill that would legalize use of fireworks in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Ohio House recently approved a proposal, with a vote of 78-17, that would alter the state’s fireworks restrictions.
If passed, House Bill 253 would allow Ohio residents to posses and use consumer-grade fireworks during designated times. The proposal would still allow local governments to implement a ban on fireworks.
Current law does allow the purchase of fireworks in Ohio, but requires customers to take those products out of the state within 48 hours of buying them.
Only wire or wood stick sparklers and novelty fireworks are legally allowed in Ohio.
The bill, which was introduced in May 2019 by Democratic Rep. Michael O’Brien, now goes to the Ohio Senate for consideration.
