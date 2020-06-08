26-year-old man dies after being thrown from a motorcycle in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from a motorcycle after he appeared to have missed the ramp while traveling west on I 277, Akron Police said.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at approximately 10:40 in the area of I 277 West/I 76 East. When they got there, they found a 26-year-old man, who was thrown from a motorcycle, a 2018 Harley Davidson Road King.
Police said the victim was traveling west on I 277 and appeared to have missed the ramp and drove off the roadway into the grassy area to the left of the ramp. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash at this time, police said. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.
