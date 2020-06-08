58-year-old Massillon man shot and killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a home in the 6900 block of Fullerton Avenue around 4 p.m. and found a 58-year-old man and a 69-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 69-year-old man was shot in the stomach and is recovering at MetroHealth Hospital, said police.
The 58-year-old man died from his injuries at MetroHealth Hospital, said police.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Jeffery Phillips of Massillon.
There are no arrests.
