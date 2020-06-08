58-year-old Massillon man shot and killed running into a Cleveland home to escape armed robber

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old Massillon man was shot and killed running into a Slavic Village home to escape an armed robber.
According to officers, Jeffery Phillips and a 69-year-old man were inside a car in the 6800 block of Fullerton Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday, when an unknown man tried to rob them and then shot inside the car.
Phillips ran inside a nearby home for help, but was shot by the homeowner, who told police he thought Phillips was a threat.
When officers arrived, Phillips was found shot multiple times on an upstairs landing of the home.
He was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Hospital.
Police said the 37-year-old homeowner has not been charged at this time.
The second victim, a 69-year-old man, was found in a nearby field, suffering from graze wounds.
He was treated and released from MetroHealth Hospital.
