’Absurd’: Ohio Gov. DeWine says he is not in favor of defunding police departments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not in favor of defunding police departments.
The governor declared his stance during a briefing on Tuesday from Columbus, calling the notion “absurd.”
“I’m not in favor of defunding the police. That would be absurd. We need police. We need emergency responders,” Gov. DeWine said.
Calls to strip law enforcement agencies of funding have been voiced since the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Supporters of defunding law enforcement feel that more financial assistance should be focused on community development programs.
Rather than defunding departments, the governor announced intentions to allocate resources that aim to help to improve policing and community transparency.
According to Gov. DeWine, only about half of Ohio’s police departments are certified in the state’s use-of-force and recruitment standards. Approximately 79% are certified or are committed to becoming certified.
New recommendations will be made to the already-formed standards, which will include suggestions for when tear gas and pepper spray are necessary, how media can be protected from injury, the use of tactics and when they become excessive, as well as the appropriate procedures for responding to protests.
A list of whether specific law enforcement agencies have or have not pursued certification will be published on the state’s public safety website.
Additionally, Gov. DeWine is making a push to recruit more females and minorities to law enforcement agencies.
“The police force should reflect what the community looks like,” the governor described.
Minneapolis council members voted to move forward with dismantling the city’s police department.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.