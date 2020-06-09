Akron City Council outlaws police chokeholds, require officers to hold each other accountable

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council held a vote to outlaw police chokeholds and to make sure that officers are holding each other accountable.
The council unanimously voted to approve the two policies on Monday night.
One change bans the use of chokeholds. Officers also will not be allowed to put their knee on the neck of a suspect. To be clear, the maneuver is already banned by the Akron Police Department, but now if an officer breaks the rules they can be punished criminally.
The second big change in police policy is making sure that officers hold each other accountable.
That means that if one officer witnesses another putting someone in a chokehold then they are required to step in or report it.
If they don’t they could be held criminally liable and could possibly be facing charges like manslaughter.
The council says the changes are directly influenced by the George Floyd case.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.