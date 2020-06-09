Akron restaurants being offered temporary Summer patio permit

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron restaurants and bars will have a chance to sit customers outside to help expand their capacity this Summer.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said that this would allow restaurants to apply for a temporary permit.
Restaurants will be allowed to apply for those permits on Tuesday.
Those applications can be found here.
“Our restaurants and bars have been hit particularly hard by the necessary orders to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mayor Horrigan. “By establishing a one-stop-shop for our businesses to expand available outdoor seating, our goal is to reduce red tape and allow these expansions to move forward efficiently. Increased outdoor seating will provide customers with greater peace of mind while keeping everyone safe as we move forward in our response to this virus.”
City officials have reiterated that they will not close streets for the permit. Still, businesses can apply to utilize sidewalks, alleyways, public parking lots, or street parking spaces for their temporary patio.
The proposed location must be adjacent to the property.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.