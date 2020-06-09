Atlas Cinemas to reopen Wednesday in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All six Atlas Cinema locations will open its doors July 10 on the first day allowed by the Governor since closing for COVID-19.
“We’ve been working feverishly since the shutdown to prepare ourselves for tomorrow,” Vice President of Atlas Cinema Gabriel Saluan said.
The theaters will only seat every other row and make sure groups sit two seats apart.
The theaters have also installed plexiglass at the concession stands, put sanitizer out and will use markers and signs for social distancing.
“We missed our customers,” Saluan said.
Several national chains will not open until late June or July.
Cleveland Cinemas will announce a gradual reopen plan this week.
