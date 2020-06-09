Bickerstaff: “Either you’re for equality or you’re not”

“The issues in America won’t be solved overnight,” Bickerstaff says, “but the most important thing to me, the message we want to send is, we’re in the mindset of prevention. Right now, we react when it happens. As long as the media cycle is covering it, people are up in arms, then another distraction comes, and we move on from the issue. And then it happens again and we react. My goal is to prevent these things from happening.