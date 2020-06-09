Black Lives Matter Cleveland says ‘Defund the Police’ rooted in racial equality and support of social services

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Out of the vast protests sweeping the country now comes the call to "Defund The Police.” But what does the slogan mean?
The Justice Center has often been called the “Just-us-Center," where the area’s black and brown are locked up disproportionately. Now, that feeds the call to Defund the Police.
LaTonya Goldsby is the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Cleveland.
“We’re about the affirmation that our lives do matter,” she said. "...We’ve seen situations time and time again where black lives have no value. We’re disproportionately impacted in our own communities and it’s so unfortunate.”
Cleveland allocates more than $377 million to its public safety budget, and Goldsby says $217 million goes to police. That’s where the concept of defunding the police comes in. But it’s not just about cutting dollars from the department.
“Revise and revamp policy and legislation. We’re looking most definitely for accountability. The defunding is calling for a restructuring of the current day policing. That looks like police officers being held accountable. That looks like them having liability insurance. That looks like them being being charged and indicted,” she said.
Recently, examples of excessive and often deadly use of force have given rise to this rethinking of how communities of color are over policed. That frustration has led to protests, rioting and looting.
Christopher McNeal is a local attorney and a vice president of Black Lives Matter, Cleveland.
“Defunding police can also look like stopping the practice of sending police officers to mental health emergencies,” he said.
