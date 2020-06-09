Cleveland businesses still fixing the destruction caused during riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patrick Riccardi spoke about how difficult the past few months have been for him and his workers at Heck’s Downtown.
First the restaurant was shut down for the coronavirus, then after being open for only 2 weeks they were forced to close once again to clean up the destruction and debris left behind from last month’s protests.
The restaurant has now reopened.
Angela Barella came in to eat during her lunch break.
“Without the businesses there’s no downtown, it’s important to support them,” she said.
Ten days after the protest the restaurant still has damage on the outside.
Riccardi says he went on an emotional roller coaster ride just to reopen the doors.
He hopes this is the start of better times.
“It’s sad to come in and see all the hard work that the Heck’s family put into building the business,” Riccardi said.
They are offering indoor seating, and carry-out and delivery.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.