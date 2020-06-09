Cleveland police release body camera video showing tense moments between protesters and officers

By Chris Anderson | June 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 3:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released body camera video showing the tense moments during the downtown protests over the death of George Floyd.

**WARNING: Videos contain explicit language**

One video shows a commander giving an official order to disperse to the crowds before pepper spray and tear gas was used on protesters.

Another clip shows a bicycle being used to separate demonstrators and police at the base of the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland.

Flash bang grenades were used to try to back protesters away from the Justice Center, which also serves as the Cuyahoga County Jail facility, courthouse, and Cleveland Division of Police headquarters.

An individual who was in the area of the protests could be heard saying at one point he is “praying” for the officers, while others stepped between police and another demonstrator, saying they don’t want the events to turn violent.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department previously said at least 99 individuals were arrested during the protests.

