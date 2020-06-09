Crash investigators respond overnight to deadly incident on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal crash that in the early morning hours on the city’s East side.
The crash was reported before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of East 176th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
According to the Cleveland Fire Department, one person died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. The individual’s identity has not yet been released.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.
