DEA dismantles narcotics ring operating in Ohio and West Virginia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration busted up a major drug operation peddling dangerous substances from Cleveland, thru Ohio and into West Virginia.
“Anytime we are able to dismantle an organization dealing in fentanyl, heroin and meth, it’s a big deal,” said Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “We are out on the streets everyday combating the drug traffickers that are bringing drugs not only into the country, but also Ohio.”
According to a criminal complaint filed in The United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Michael Dugger, 29, led a drug trafficking organization, supplying heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and illegal prescription medication to communities in Southeast Ohio and Northern West Virginia.
The investigation began with the Martins Ferry Police Department when officers noticed an uptick of drug activity in the small community. Special Agents from the DEA’s Cleveland office were called in, and with the help of numerous law enforcement agencies, the drug trafficking ring was shut down.
Arrested this week on various federal charges are:
Michael Dugger, 29, Eric Menefee, 44, Demarise Robinson, 38, and Lenny Sims, Jr., 21, all of Cleveland, Ohio; Nathan Parker, 39, Sutura Bertram, 34, Khalil Martin, 24, and Joseph Howell, 27, all of Wheeling, W. Va.; Michael Purcell, 30, and Kiana Wallace, 26, both of Bellaire, Ohio; Andrew Myers, 42, of Benwood, West Virginia; Dathan Davis, 24, of Bridgeport, Ohio; and Ryan Whitlatch, 34, of Powhatan Point, Ohio.
If you have a information about illegal drug activity, report it to the DEA, here.
