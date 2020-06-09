Family craft time! How to make paint paw prints

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
With Paint Paw Prints, kids can learn about animal tracks while having fun painting!
Where do those mysterious animal tracks go? When kids make Paint Paw Prints, they can go wherever they choose!
Paint Paw Prints are a fun way to learn about the different shapes of animal tracks, and an easy-to-assemble stamping craft. You need a sponge, a craft knife or scissors, rubber cement, and paint! You can make as many designs as there are types of animal…so you can stay busy for quite a while.
Check out our how-to video above to see how to make them for yourself.
