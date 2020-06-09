19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms in the forecast Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Cristobal will combine with a cold front to bring strong to severe thunderstorms to northern Ohio on Wednesday.
There will be two opportunities for thunderstorms.
The first will be in the afternoon, when we may see a few isolated thunderstorms.
While a few of these afternoon storms may be strong to severe, the main threat will be with the second round of storms, which will arrive in the evening.
This will most likely be in the form of a line of strong storms, which will move in from the Toledo area.
The main threats with thunderstorms will be damaging winds and tornadoes.
Be sure to have a way to get your warnings, should we see any issued.
A great resource to have during severe weather is our free 19 First Alert Weather App.
As long as you have the notifications turned on, the app will alert you when a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or a Tornado Warning is issued for your location.
Just search “19 News” in your app store.
Back to the forecast now, storms will move out after 11:00 PM.
In the meantime, it is just going to be hot!
Temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the night tonight, and we’ll return to the low 90s Wednesday afternoon.
Much cooler, more pleasant air will move in by Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.