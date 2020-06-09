Flats seafood workers spend record-breaking heat day cooling off in the 5-below freezer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of the folks at Catanese Classic Seafood don’t have to go far to cool off. They spend most of their days in the freezer.
“It’s fine, it’s fine. You get used to it. If you’re in there every day, it doesn’t matter,” said Bruce Longwik.
The average temperature in their workspace is -5 degrees!
On Tuesday when hundreds were out and about, soaking up the sun at Edgewater Beach, this team was hard at work here at their family-owned business.
“You know, I see my friends on Snapchat and they’re at the beaches, getting their nice tan on but Bruce and I building character in the freezer, so that’s where we like to do it," said employee Vinnie Catanese.
Catanese is one of the biggest suppliers of seafood in Ohio. Like many local businesses, it slowed down during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, but now, things are turning around.
If you need them, they’re right there on the East Bank of the Flats for fresh seafood. If you’re looking for Vinnie and Bruce on these hot, sultry days, check the freezer!
