Gov. DeWine addresses Ohioans as COVID-19 cases climb

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 2,404 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 38,837 cases reported statewide.
Those numbers will be updated at 2 p.m.
Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, of the Ohio Department of Health, are expected to hold a briefing on Tuesday afternoon from Columbus.
The governor’s remarks come on Tuesday following the unveiling of Cedar Point’s strategy for a safe reopening of the amusement park, which will not be until July.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 6,586 total.
An additional 2,760 cases and 227 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 6,550 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,668 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
