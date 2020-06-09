Hundreds of people gather in Brecksville for Black Lives Matter protest

“I can’t believe it’s even necessary,” Shockley said. “I cannot believe we’re even out here still doing this. This is very important to me personally because due to the current events it’s sadly taken me that long to actually realize what’s actually happening here. I admittedly will say I actually voted for president trump and I’ve never been more ashamed of that now that I’m so much more intellectually in tune with what the heck is going on.”