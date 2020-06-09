Hundreds of people gather in Brecksville for Black Lives Matter protest

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people gathered in the small city of Brecksville for a Black Lives Matter protest this afternoon.
A verbal clash between a group preaching all lives matter was quickly resolved by other protesters deescalating the situation.
“We support America!” one counter protester said. “All lives matter. We’re for all lives!”
“You guys are peacefully protesting do you see what you’re starting? Go that way. Back up,” said another protester.”
After that the counter protesters left.
For Chris Piazza, this is personal.
“It’s important for me because of what happened right down the street from where I live, which is where Desmond Franklin was killed by off duty officer Jose Garcia and now it’s been 59 days later and we still haven’t seen any justice for him,” Piazza said.
Stephanie Shockley said she probably wouldn’t have even been at a protest like this a couple years ago.
“I can’t believe it’s even necessary,” Shockley said. “I cannot believe we’re even out here still doing this. This is very important to me personally because due to the current events it’s sadly taken me that long to actually realize what’s actually happening here. I admittedly will say I actually voted for president trump and I’ve never been more ashamed of that now that I’m so much more intellectually in tune with what the heck is going on.”
D'Waine Howard says even with the worldwide protests, as a black man in America he doesn’t expect much to be different.
“I love to see everybody outside protesting though,” said Howard. “The diversity but I’m still not very hopeful that much is gonna change out here.”
Others are still hopeful.
“I think we need to keep going and I don’t think that this momentum is gonna die and we just need to keep carrying it on,” said Piazza.
“Especially like I said myself I had a nice little 180 so I feel like if that’s happening for me it’s clearly happening for other people and it excites me that this is the outcome,” Shockley said.
