Live coverage: George Floyd’s final funeral services held in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (WOIO) - George Floyd will be buried on Tuesday in Texas, just over two weeks since his death after being restrained by Minneapolis police.
19 News live coverage of George Floyd’s funeral will begin at approximately noon on Tuesday.
Following several public viewings of Floyd’s casket over the past week, the final and private funeral service will take place at Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.
His body will later be carried in a horse-drawn carriage and laid to rest next to mother’s at a Pearland, Texas cemetery.
Floyd died on May 25 while in the custody of a former Minneapolis police officer who was seen kneeling his neck for over eight minutes.
The 46-year-old African-American man’s death at the hands of a white police officer triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice and brutality between minorities and law enforcement.
The four former officers, including the one who pinned Floyd to the ground, have all been arrested and criminally charged in connection to the death.
