Live coverage: George Floyd’s final funeral services held in Texas

Live coverage: George Floyd’s final funeral services held in Texas
Pallbearers bring the coffin into The Fountain of Praise church in Houston for the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Source: Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)
By Chris Anderson | June 9, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 11:59 AM

HOUSTON, Texas (WOIO) - George Floyd will be buried on Tuesday in Texas, just over two weeks since his death after being restrained by Minneapolis police.

19 News live coverage of George Floyd’s funeral will begin at approximately noon on Tuesday.

George Floyd funeral services held in Texas

Following several public viewings of Floyd’s casket over the past week, the final and private funeral service will take place at Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.

His body will later be carried in a horse-drawn carriage and laid to rest next to mother’s at a Pearland, Texas cemetery.

Floyd died on May 25 while in the custody of a former Minneapolis police officer who was seen kneeling his neck for over eight minutes.

"It just hurts," said Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother at his memorial service. "We will get justice. We will get it. We will not let this door close."

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The 46-year-old African-American man’s death at the hands of a white police officer triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice and brutality between minorities and law enforcement.

The four former officers, including the one who pinned Floyd to the ground, have all been arrested and criminally charged in connection to the death.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.