Miocic-Cormier 3 officially scheduled
Stipe Miocic, right, fights Daniel Cormier in a heavyweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 226, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (Source: John Locher)
By Mark Schwab | June 9, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 2:14 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s on. Just days after Stipe Miocic tweeted “It’s time," we have a date for his next fight- August 15th.

Miocic (19-3) will renew his rivalry with Daniel Cormier (22-2-1) on that Saturday night to finally settle what will be a best-of-three. Miocic reclaimed his belt last August, beating Cormier in the fourth round. Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round of their July 2018 battle.

UFC president Dana White announced the news on ESPN’s First Take. He said a location has not been decided on yet.

The fight is expected to be the 41-year old Cormier’s last.

