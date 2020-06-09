Northeast Ohio Weather: Near record heat today

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower to middle 90s with a partly cloudy sky. It will slowly turn more humid as the afternoon wears on. A very warm and muggy night ahead. The remnant low from Tropical Storm Cristobal will track west of us tonight. It will be close enough to give us a threat for some storms. The better chance will be west of Cleveland. Low temperatures tonight will only fall to the middle to upper 70s. If you don’t get any rain then there is a chance your temperature will not get out of the 80s tonight.