Ohio driver’s license testing will resume June 12

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will resume driver’s license testing on June 12 at several locations.
These tests will be by appointment only. You can make the appointments on-line.
Below are the locations opening on June 12:
• 8210 County Rd. 140, Suite C, Findlay, Ohio 45840 (Hancock County)
• 22133 Rockside Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146 (Cuyahoga County)
• 990 Morse Road, Suite B, Columbus, Ohio 43229 (Franklin County)
• 873 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 (Licking County)
• 502 McCarty Lane, Suite 3, Jackson, Ohio 45640 (Jackson County)
• 10940 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231 (Hamilton County)
The rest of the locations will open on June 16, but you still must have an appointment.
BMV officials said the testing will be modified, because the examiner must remain outside the vehicle.
The BMV will reach out to those who had a test cancelled due to COVID-19, to give them priority scheduling.
