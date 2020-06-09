UPDATE: Ohio trooper in serious but stable condition after being struck by SUV in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A trooper from the Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic in the intersection of Middle Ridge Road and State Route 2 in Amherst Township.
A 55-year-old driver in a 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound from the SR 2 exit ramp, and was making a left turn to travel northbound on Middle Ridge Road when it struck the trooper within the intersection.
The trooper suffered serious injuries, and was taken by EMS to Lorain Mercy Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
The trooper was wearing a reflective traffic safety vest at the time of the incident.
The exit ramp is closed, and the crash is under investigation.
