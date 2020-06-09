Ohio woman who vanished from home speaks out after resurfacing

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - After leaving her Greenfield, Ohio home on May 17, Madison Bell, 18, prompted a nationwide search.
The days-long disappearance, and subsequent return, of Bell left many with questions.
Bell took to Instagram Live this week to tell her side of the story.
She says her mother hasn’t spoken to her, and that she’s now in a relationship with the man she left town with.
She said she had only $50, a social security card and her ID when she left, and that she was ready to start a new life.
She did not leave a note, prior to her departure, she said.
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office, which helped lead the extensive search for Bell, is still investigating the case but no charges have been filed.
