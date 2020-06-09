Ozone pollutants trigger elevated 'unhealthy’ air quality alert for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has elevated Tuesday’s air quality advisory for Northeast Ohio to “orange,” or unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The alert pertains particularly to people with lung issues, children and teens, older adults, and people who are routinely active outside for six or more hours in a day.
Certain individuals should consider reducing time spent outdoors, according to the EPA.
To help reduce pollution officials urge people to not idle their vehicles and to refuel after dusk or use battery powered yard equipment.
