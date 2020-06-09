Stow police officer sues chief and city for racial discrimination and retaliation

“When a lieutenant and a sergeant addressed this with Officer Smith again in 2015, he said he did not want to have a well trimmed, neat beard and intended to shave at his own convenience, and then asserted he was being harassed by his superiors because they dared to question him about his admitted non compliance with his own doctor’s opinion. Nonetheless, the City decided to excuse Officer Smith from complying with his doctor’s opinion and the Policy’s facial hair rule by allowing him to shave only on the first day of the week or on Wednesday if an event over the weekend necessitated a clean shaven face, and Officer Smith agreed to this accommodation. Thereafter, on or about August 14, 2015, Officer Smith submitted a second doctor’s note stating he ‘must avoid shaving due to his condition, but is allowed to shave intermittently due to discomfort, otherwise he will trim his beard.’ Since that time, the City has continued to accommodate Officer Smith based on this doctor’s note and the agreement with Smith, and no further issues have arisen regarding this matter until Defendants were served with this lawsuit nearly five years later.”