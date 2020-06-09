Tri-C to cancel all Fall and Winter athletics due to COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College announced that both Fall and Winter sports would be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
School officials said that they are taking precautions to protect their athletes and coaches.
In a press release, the school states that it would be nearly impossible to take the right precautions and protocols needed to ensure a safe environment for the athletes, coaches, and fans.
Tri-C said that six teams are going to be sidelined for the upcoming seasons, that includes:
- women’s basketball
- cross country
- indoor track and volleyball
- men’s basketball
- soccer
The school states that the 2021 spring sports season will be made in the fall.
